AHS Soccer Stars Aiyanah Tyler-Cooper & Hannah Eiden Sign with DI Schools

Albemarle High School soccer stars Aiyanah Tyler-Cooper and Hannah Eiden are both set to play in college for division one schools.

Thursday at Albemarle Tyler-Cooper and Eiden had their ceremonial signing celebration.

Tyler-Cooper is headed to UNC-Greensboro. Eiden will play at Coastal Carolina.

Tyler-Cooper is a goalie who posted 17 shutouts last season as a junior She was voted First-Team All-Conference

Eiden has scored 26 goals in her three years playing at AHS with 18 assists. Last year she was voted First-Team All-State.

Eiden says, "I actually was very unsure freshman, sophomore year, it was kind of just junior year that I started to grind because I love soccer so much, I loved getting to states and I thought it was an awesome experience to be with my team at states so I started to love it last year really."

Tyler-Cooper says, "Ever since I first stepped on the field and I saw the U.S. Women's National team play I was like I want to be there one day and college I know is the next step to get there."

Both ladies are set to play their senior season with Albemarle this spring.