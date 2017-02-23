Augusta County Board of Supervisors Bans Fracking

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors banned fracking in the area.

On Wednesday night the board voted in favor to pass an ordinance prohibiting hydraulic fracturing to extract oil and natural gas.

A handful of people spoke with support in the audience about the danger of fracking in the county's karst topography and the threat to the water.

The county was praised for their efforts in protecting the natural resources.

"You have taken the initiative to be a front runner in our state and have this ordinance to ban fracking. Your water is our water," said Angela Lynn, a supporter of fracking ban.

"Although I doubt you're going to get a flood of thank yous from Richmond and Washington. They should also thank you every time they turn on their tap and enjoy their fresh, pure Augusta County water," said Nancy Sorrells, a supporter of the fracking ban.

Supervisor Marshall Pattie opposed the ordinance saying the tools were useful to inform future boards, but did not agree with the ban.