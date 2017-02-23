Gov. McAuliffe Signs Bills to Continue Fighting Opioid Epidemic

Governor Terry McAuliffe is signing a bipartisan package of bills to address the opioid health crisis.

"This transcends politics, this transcends communities. We all come together for the good of the commonwealth," said the governor.

The Virginia Department of Health projects that more than 1,000 people died from opioid overdoses in 2016. If those projections hold, it would mark a 33 percent increase in the number of overdoses compared with 2015.

“It's an issue out there that doesn't discriminate. It affects our friends and our families,” said Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam (D).

Thursday, McAuliffe signed off on legislation to allow community organizations to have the life-saving antidote Naloxone, or Narcan, on hand to respond to overdoses.

Another measure mandates that all opioid prescriptions be transmitted to pharmacies electronically by 2020. This is so those struggling with addiction cannot change hand-written orders to get more medications than prescribed.

A Fairfax family joined the governor and other advocates in Richmond to commemorate these actions. Four years ago the family lost 21-year-old Chris Atwood to a heroin overdose.

"if I had this medication, if I had had Naloxone the day that I came home and found Christopher, he may still be here," said Ginny Atwood Lovitt.

Bills approved by the Republican-led General Assembly and the Democratic governor also expand resources available to mothers and infants exposed to substances during a pregnancy.

A related issue is the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C when heroin users share or keep reusing needles. In response, McAuliffe also approved a bill that allows local health departments to set up needle exchange programs, increased testing for infections, and access to addiction treatment.

Lovitt, who helped some of the legislation advanced forward, says she thinks her brother would be moved by these efforts by lawmakers.

“It was too late for our brother and son, but I have a lot of hope that now it won't be too late for a lot of other families out there," she said.

Lovitt's family started the Chris Atwood Foundation after his passing. The nonprofit agency helps families in the Northern Virginia region navigate the recovery process.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.