Updated: No Hearing Set in Bellamy Case

Update: Friday 5:20 p.m: Attorneys and the judge held a phone conference late Friday afternoon discussing future hearing dates but didn't set one yet.

A judge is delaying making any decisions in an effort to remove Charlottesville Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy from office.

Bellamy, Charlottesville General Registrar Rosanna Bencoach and local blogger Jason Kessler were among those to enter Charlottesville Circuit Court around 11 a.m. Thursday, February 23, for a motions hearing.

Kessler and his group Unity and Security for America are petitioning to have Bellamy removed from Charlottesville City Council, believing he has misused his elected office. The group also claims Bellamy's past posts to Twitter had an adverse effect.

Unity and Security for America describes its mission as "dedicated to defending Western Civilization including its history, culture and peoples while utterly dismantling Cultural Marxism."

The group says it has collected enough signatures to begin the process of having the Charlottesville City Council member removed from office.

Pam Starsia, Bellamy’s attorney, argues Kessler's petition doesn't have enough signatures under Virginia law.

"The statutory language is pretty clear. There's a distinction between voters and total number of votes cast," said the attorney.

Judge Richard E. Moore is allowing the case to be continued, because special prosecutor Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael R. Doucette only got the paperwork two days ago.

Doucette says he needs more time to interview potential witnesses, review the petition, and build his case.

"It needs to be a balance between speed and thoroughness. I don't think anybody wants sort of a quick, fast, and cursory look into what the allegations are," the special prosecutor said.

Outside court, the vice mayor said he's not shying away from this case.

"It seems like they want to handle this matter expeditiously, but I want to make sure that to the fullest extent of the law, all stones are unturned. We do everything that we're supposed to do in regards to what the courts deem responsible," said Bellamy.

"For me this isn't personal. I have no racial bias towards Wes Bellamy, although I think he does have one towards his constituents. This is about that law, and making sure the law is fairly enforced," Kessler said.

The court has yet to schedule a date and time for the next step in the case. The attorneys and judge are planning a phone conversation for as soon as Friday to figure out where to go from here.

“I have no issues with Mr. Kessler. My pastor and I have been talking. I'm praying for Mr. Kessler. I'm praying for this entire city, and I hope that we can all get on one page and can all move forward," Bellamy said.