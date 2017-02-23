3rd Annual WinterSongs Concert to be Held Feb. 25

Release from Albemarle County Public Schools:



(ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Virginia) – Female vocalists from eight schools in Albemarle County, Orange County, and Charlottesville City, and an ensemble from the University of Virginia will join together on Saturday, February 25, to raise money for the Shelter for Help in Emergency.



Headlined WinterSongs, this is the third year of the tribute which has raised thousands of dollars to assist victims in need. The shelter provides aid, counseling, and protection for victims of domestic abuse.



Vocalists from Albemarle, Charlottesville, Monticello and Orange high schools will perform, as well as women’s ensembles from Burley, Henley and Sutherland middle schools and Charlottesville Day School. Also on stage will be the Virginia Belles from the University of Virginia.



The concert begins at 5 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations to the Shelter are encouraged. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.



The concert will be live-streamed at:

http://streaming.k12albemarle.org/ACPS/player.htm?xml/mohsevents.xml



Craig Jennings, event organizer and the director of the Burley Bearettes, said the focus of the day-long event is to empower, share, sing, and mutually support other artists as a response to relationship violence in our community.



“Community service is an irreplaceable part of the Burley Bearettes program,” Jennings said. “Among music’s most valuable gifts is its ability to bring people together,” he added.



In addition to the concert, vocalists will participate in workshops and individual performances leading up to the concert. Each group will perform separate musical selections, and hundreds of singers will come together on stage for the finale, Rise, the internationally acclaimed inspirational song co-written and performed by Katy Perry.



“Many people will remember Rise as the signature selection during the 2016 Summer Olympics,” said Jennings, who completed a special arrangement for this weekend. “The opening lines—“I won't just survive; Oh, you will see me thrive”—send the perfect message. It undoubtedly will be the highlight of the evening. As I say every year of the concert’s finale, bring plenty of tissues,” Jennings added.