Augusta County Supervisors Vote to Allow Backyard Hens

Wednesday night, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to allow backyard hens.

In a 5 to 2 vote, the board approved a heavily regulated ordinance that allows some in residential zoned neighborhoods to have four chickens.

Mike Shull voted no, saying backyard hens pose a threat to the poultry industry while Gerald Garber voted yes, saying the concern was absurd.

Theresa Rosenthal, who supports backyard hens, says it is progress.

"This has been a painful, sometimes lonely and sometimes really depressing fight. We moved here six years ago and I’ve been trying to do this ever since and my kid is now six years old. I want her to grow up with chickens,” said Rosenthal said.

Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, and Charlottesville all allow backyard hens.

The ordinance will go into effect six months from now.