Augusta County Supervisors Vote to Allow Backyard Hens

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Wednesday night, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to allow backyard hens.

In a 5 to 2 vote, the board approved a heavily regulated ordinance that allows some in residential zoned neighborhoods to have four chickens. 

Mike Shull voted no, saying backyard hens pose a threat to the poultry industry while Gerald Garber voted yes, saying the concern was absurd.

Theresa Rosenthal, who supports backyard hens, says it is progress. 

"This has been a painful, sometimes lonely and sometimes really depressing fight. We moved here six years ago and I’ve been trying to do this ever since and my kid is now six years old. I want her to grow up with chickens,” said Rosenthal said.

Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, and Charlottesville all allow backyard hens.

The ordinance will go into effect six months from now.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005.

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

