Virginia Senate Passes Anti-Sanctuary Cities Bill

Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly have approved legislation banning localities from restricting the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

The Senate voted along party lines Wednesday to approve the measure after a contentious debate about what kind of message it would send.

The focus is on illegal immigrants who have committed crimes.

"The Constitution is here to protect the common good, to protect the lives, the liberties and the properties of citizens - if you don't want to do that why are you in office?" asked Delegate Bob Marshall, R-13th District.

Republicans said the bill is needed to show that Virginia respects the rule of law and undocumented immigrants are not entitled to special privileges in sanctuary cities.

Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe has promised to veto the bill, saying it stokes fear among the state's immigrant communities.

"The mosaic of immigrants has made us the great country we are and we're not going to let the President of the United States trample on basic civil liberties," said McAuliffe.

McAuliffe is concerned with reported Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Northern Virginia, he's seeking clarification from the Department of Homeland Security and ICE officials.

"We want to keep our country safe, we have protections but we cannot let them use these issues to take away basic civil liberties," said McAuliffe.

Marshall says after reaching out to law enforcement in Northern Virginia he believes there's been sloppy reporting and misinformation.

"This manufacturing or repeating of rumors is frankly disquieting to the public good and it is disturbing if you start to believe these things," said Marshall.

McAuliffe says since President Trump's original executive order two companies from Muslim majority countries looking to invest in Virginia have canceled site visits here.

The governor is scheduled for that briefing with cabinet officials in Washington Sunday morning.