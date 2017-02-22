Quantcast

Suspect in 2016 String of Robberies Near UVA Indicted

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A suspect in a series of 2016 armed robberies near University of Virginia grounds is now facing indictments for two alleged incidents.

This week a Charlottesville grand jury returned true bills for 18-year-old Pendarvis Marquette Carrington on two counts of robbery, and one count of use of a firearm in a felony.

Police believe Carrington is one of three suspects connected to armed robberies on Rugby Road, as well as Gordon and Cabell Avenues. Carrington is charged in offenses that occurred on August 31, 2016 and September 4, 2016.

Two 17-year-olds, including Za'juan Page, were also charged in connection with the crimes.

Now indicted, Carrington is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. He's due in Charlottesville Circuit Court for arraignment February 27.

  Reported by Sean Cudahy

