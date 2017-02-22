Quantcast

Albemarle Co. Man Enters Guilty Pleas in Peeping Tom Case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

An Albemarle County man faces deportation after pleading guilty to charges in a series of peeping tom and sex-related crimes in Charlottesville.

Through an interpreter, 22-year-old David Gomez-Sanchez entered a guilty plea in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Wednesday, he pleaded guilty of both breaking and entering and assault and battery. Police had originally charged him with peeping into an occupied dwelling, breaking and entering, and two counts of sexual battery.

An assistant prosecutor said distinctive footwear impressions are what linked the defendant to the crime, along with a confession.

Authorities say Gomez-Sanchez was behind a pair of brazen incidents on October 11, 2016. The prosecutor detailed how one of the victims saw Gomez-Sanchez in her apartment near Preston Avenue.

The defendant had been peeping in her apartment and others a few nights before, as well.

He also admitted to groping another woman when he was chased out of an apartment.

Gomez-Sanchez faces up to 40 years in prison on the breaking and entering charge and up to 12 months on the sexual battery charge.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 23.

