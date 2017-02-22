City Council Members Torn Over Proposed Incentives for Landmark Hotel

Charlottesville City Council members are torn on what tone to strike with the owner of a derelict property in downtown Charlottesville.

Council heard about some proposed incentives to help the developer of the abandoned Landmark Hotel at a meeting Tuesday night.

The tax credit would save developer John Dewberry around $1 million over a decade, but Councilor Kathy Galvin wants to give the city more power to ensure Dewberry actually holds up his end of the bargain.

Council member Bob Fenwick disagrees.

“This is a negotiation, either side can walk at any time. So it's just like buying a car, you go in and the dealer says he wants too much, you walk. So you want to strike the deal, both of us want to do it. The incentive is there, we just have to do it,” Fenwick explained.

The city would also lease 75 parking spaces in the Water Street Parking Garage for five years. In return, Dewberry would move forward with construction and pay all city taxes.

The city and Dewberry would agree on a completion date in 2018.

The Landmark Hotel has stood empty the last eight years, but once open it's estimated the hotel could generate $800,000 to $900,000 in tax revenue per year.