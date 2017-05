A happy tale unfolded during our NBC29 News at noon Wednesday.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA brought by a little dog named Toto, in hopes someone would adopt him. Our newsroom assistant recognized the dog though as her neighbor's dog named Foffi.

She made a call, and shortly after the show, the owners showed up outside the studios for a big reunion on East Market Street.

Foffi is very excited to be home.