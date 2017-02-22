Charlottesville Police Department Donates Cars to PVCC

Some students at Piedmont Virginia Community College will now have a car to get to work. The Charlottesville Police Department donated four police cars to the college.

PVCC created the Community Self Sufficiency Program last March. It was designed to give students the tools they need to get employed.

Charlottesville police agreed to donate these cars Tuesday.

PVCC will loan the cars out temporarily.

“The community college recognized that training is important, but we also want to provide people with the supports they need in order to take advantage of that training and the jobs that we have, so we expect to be in this for the long haul because it is what our community needs and we are happy to fill that need,” said Ridge Schuyler, PVCC dean.

Schuyler says they hope to have a dozen of these cars available in the future.

PVCC will receive the first four within the next few weeks.