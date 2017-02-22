Orange EMS Crews Using Mobile Ultrasound Technology

Emergency medical crews in Orange County are able to see inside a patient before they get to the hospital.

They're the first in the region to use mobile ultrasound technology. The ultrasound is on-board an ambulance in Orange County for the first time Wednesday evening. It allows emergency medical crews on the street to see a patient's internal injuries.

Orange County Fire and EMS is training its crews to use the Terason Portable Ultrasound Unit.

It allows them to discover internal bleeding or trauma by rolling the wand over a patient's body to see the lungs, heart, and arteries.

Ambulance crews can then email photos or videos from the ultrasound to emergency teams at the hospital so they can prepare to treat the patient, faster.

"Ultrasound gives us in EMS our first look into the patient. Everything we do now is outside by touch, by feel, by signs and symptoms. Having ultrasound will actually get us a view of the inside of a patient," said Nathan Mort, Assistant Chief Orange County Fire & EMS.

"It's an extension of the hospital, so you're actually right there on the field being able to triage the patient and help the patient prior to getting to the hospital. Crews say the ultrasound allows doctors to prepare for a patient's arrive and get them into surgery quicker," said Kathie McEnaney, Terason Ultrasound.

Currently Orange County has one ultrasound unit, costing between $20,000 and $30,000. The county plans to apply for grant funding to buy one for each ambulance by 2020.