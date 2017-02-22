Bond Granted for Louisa Co. Man Charged with Attempted Murder

A Louisa County man accused of trying to kill a sheriff's deputy is now out on bond.

A judge granted bond to 44-year-old Kelly Clark Jr. Tuesday, February 21, and was released from Central Virginia Regional Jail.

The prosecution says Clark attacked a deputy after crashing his car along Louisa Road in the early morning hours of December 26. Clark allegedly lunged for the deputy’s gun, a struggle ensued, and the defendant was shot once.

Prosecutors say the whole exchange with Clark was record on the deputy’s body camera..

Clark is charged with the attempted capital murder of a police officer.

A judge initially denied bond, citing the nature of the charge against the defendant as a reason.

Clark's bond is conditional on a number of terms.