Crews Deal with Second Fire in Lake Monticello Neighborhood

Fire crews at Lake Monticello had a second fire on their hands Tuesday night after one earlier that morning.

The second fire happened along Patriot Lane, about 5 miles away from the first. Crews got the call around 8:24 p.m.

A mother and her two children were in the house at the time and made it out safely. A big portion of the roof and attic were damaged significantly.

Firefighters say this second fire was an accident that started outside the home. Crews were were able to save possessions from the home, and get them back to the family.

On Tuesday morning crews were called out to the 30 block of Riverside Drive for a house fire where everyone got out safely as well.