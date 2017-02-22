Committee Moving Forward on Next Phase for Belmont Bridge Project

Belmont Bridge Steering Committee meeting with groups of people to discuss what to do with the crumbling bridge.

The Belmont Bridge Steering Committee is moving forward in the first phase of reconstruction.

The committee is meeting with smaller groups, such as downtown business owners and various city committees, one by one over the next couple days to help members define what to do with the crumbling Belmont Bridge.

Although there are already monetary and physical constraints with the project, these meetings let the small groups lay out their concerns and the things that are most important to them.

Some of the things members of the Place Design Task Force brought up in its meeting Wednesday are discussions on pedestrian access and the potential for the bridge to act as a landmark.

Project Manager Sal Musarra, with Kimley-Horn and Associates, says each group has something different to add.

"There's not a unanimous view of that right now in terms of the position of the bridge in the community as a connection - connective tissue - between the downtown and the Belmont neighborhood, versus something being more of a destination or land mark," Musarra said. "We are still in sort of the fact finding, gathering, information mode and that's really where we are in the first few weeks before we ever even start the design process."

The bridge is about 56 years old, and has been slowly deteriorating over the decades. Traffic on one side has been downgraded to one lane, measures have been taken to keep bits of concrete from falling off onto cars below, and sidewalks on both sides will soon be closed to pedestrians.

Kimley-Horn and Associates is leading the design process.

There are hopes to start construction on a new bridge this October, however, what it will look like is yet to be determined.