Updated Release from the Harrisonburg Fire Department:



Harrisonburg, VA. – The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) has determined the cause of an early morning fire and ruled it to be accidental.



This morning around 4:00 a.m., crews were called to Harrisonburg Church of Christ, 25 Maryland Avenue, for what turned into a two-alarm structure fire. This incident was upgraded to a second alarm fire in order to bring additional resources and manpower into the city for assistance.



HFD marked the situation under control just before 5:00 a.m. and then began investigating the cause of the fire.



The fire marshal’s office with HFD has determined that the fire started from a malfunctioning vent fan in the bathroom that is located in the residential portion of the church.



A family of five was living in the residence and woke to the smoke alarms sounding, which enabled them to safely escape.



“This should serve as a reminder to all residents of the importance of having working smoke alarms inside your home,” explained Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong.



Residential smoke alarms should be tested once a month and should be installed on every level of a home, in every bedroom, and outside sleeping areas.



Smoke alarms do not last forever and should be replaced after 10 years.



HFD received assistance from the Harrisonburg Police Department, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgewater Fire Department, Hose Co. No. 4, and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.



It is estimated that the damage to this structure is valued at approximately $75,000.



Additional safety information is available at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/fire.