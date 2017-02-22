Rep. Brat Faces Angry Constituents, Supporters at Town Hall

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

BLACKSTONE, Va. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. David Brat, who rode the tea party wave to a historic political upset nearly three years ago, was confronted Monday by protesters upset with the Trump administration as he held a town hall in his district.

Protesters and supporters crowded a restaurant conference room in Blackstone where Brat took questions for about an hour. Some demonstrated outside the restaurant.

Brat is one of several members of Congress facing constituents who are upset with President Donald Trump's first month in office and also policy changes Republicans have vowed to make. Brat was loudly booed several times when he defended the GOP's plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Brat, a former economics professor, said he enjoyed the give and take with the feisty crowd.

