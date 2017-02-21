City Council Questions Incentive Offer to Landmark Hotel Developer

Charlottesville City Council is questioning a financial incentive offer to the developer of the abandoned Landmark Hotel in downtown Charlottesville.

At its meeting Tuesday night, council heard a report on a performance grant to developer John Dewberry, saving Dewberry Capital around $100,000 each year for more than a decade.

The city would also lease 75 parking spaces in the Water Street Parking Garage for five years. In return, Dewberry would move forward with construction and pay all city taxes.

The city and Dewberry would agree on a completion date in 2018.

“We have an unfinished building going on eight years. It's been an eyesore for almost all, a safety concern for many - a serious safety concern at one time or the other, more recently,” said Chris Engel, Charlottesville's economic development director.

When asked if the lodging market was too saturated to support another hotel, Engel said the city does have a "robust" market.

Charlottesville City Council will continue to work out the details of the deal in the coming weeks.

Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect $100,000 in savings each year, not $300,000.