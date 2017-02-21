Virginia State Police Searching for Missing, Endangered Child

Virginia State Police Press Release:

The Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an Endangered Missing Child Media Alert on behalf of the Prince William County Police department on February 21, 2017 at 2000 hours.

The Prince William County Police Department is looking for Makayla Phyllis Mattei, age 15, height 5'4" feet, weight 180 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair in an afro, wearing: pink Georgia State sweatshirt and dark colored leggings and black shoes with pink stripes.

The child is believed to be in danger and was last seen at 2845 Banks Court, Dumfries, Virginia

The child is in need of medication which she doesn't have with her for a serious medical condition.

Please contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or the Virginia State Police 1-800-822-4453, (1-800-vachild).