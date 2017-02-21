Quantcast

Albemarle County Supervisors Hold Public Hearing on Proposed Budget

Albemarle County supervisors held a public hearing on the proposed budget Tuesday night Albemarle County supervisors held a public hearing on the proposed budget Tuesday night
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

People got their chance to sound off on how Albemarle County is planning to spend in the upcoming fiscal year.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on the proposed $397.3 million budget Tuesday night.

Last week, supervisors formally got the spending plan, which keeps taxes level.

Money for education and public safety as well as taxes were talking points at the hearing.

“It’s also worth noting that because we are a service organization with people serving people, that the costs associated with personnel are spread throughout these categories,” said Interim Albemarle County Executive Doug Walker.

Supervisors will kick off a series of work sessions on the budget starting Thursday.

The board is expected to adopt the budget and set the tax rate by April 18.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

