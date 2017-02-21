Belmont Bridge Steering Committee Talks Timeline

The Belmont Bridge Steering Committee met Tuesday, February 21, at CitySpace for its first public meeting.

Over the next several months, a four step process will move the plans along. Right now, the goal is to start construction this October.

The committee will start phasing through the initial planning and selection.

Kimley-Horn and Associates from Richmond will lead the design and public engagement of the project with the support of other business.

The committee says there will be more meetings in the future.