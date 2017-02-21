Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights

William Monroe HS Student Section William Monroe HS Student Section

BOYS BASKETBALL
5A North Quarterfinals
Albemarle 81, Stone Bridge 46             Austin Katstra 22 points

3A West Quarterfinals
Western Albemarle 55, Hidden Valley 50   OT

3A East Quarterfinals
George Wythe 62, William Monroe 52          Malique Shackleford 20 points

2A East Quarterfinals
Madison County 84, Greensville 55
R.E. Lee 93, Brunswick 54
Bruton 72, Stuarts Draft 60

Prep League Quarterfinals
STAB 63, ChristChurch 40

VIC Quarterfinals
Covenant 51, Eastern Mennonite 49  OT      Sam Walkup 14 points
St. Christopher's 80, Fork Union 77
 

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4A East Quarterfinals
Midlothian 63, Louisa County 54

3A West Quarterfinals
Hidden Valley 66, Western Albemarle 58

LIS Semifinals
STAB 55, Trinity 39                           Bri Tinsley 20 points
St. Catherine's 78, Covenant 56

