Case Against Charlottesville Shooting Suspect Moves Forward

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The case against a Charlottesville shooting suspect is moving forward.

A Charlottesville grand jury indicted 20-year-old Ty Quane Gregory on a malicious wounding charge Tuesday, February 21.

Investigators believe Gregory shot a man in the 400 block of Garrett Street on October 5.

Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound near Second Street and Monticello Avenue. The victim was treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An arraignment hearing for Gregory is set for May 19.

He remains behind bars at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

  Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.

