Case Against Charlottesville Shooting Suspect Moves Forward

The case against a Charlottesville shooting suspect is moving forward.

A Charlottesville grand jury indicted 20-year-old Ty Quane Gregory on a malicious wounding charge Tuesday, February 21.

Investigators believe Gregory shot a man in the 400 block of Garrett Street on October 5.

Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound near Second Street and Monticello Avenue. The victim was treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An arraignment hearing for Gregory is set for May 19.

He remains behind bars at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.