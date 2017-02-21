Wboro PD Charges Augusta County Man Following Gunfire Incident

Press Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged an Augusta County man after an early Saturday morning altercation erupted in gunfire near a city restaurant. Jimeal Sacar Brackett, 38 years old, faces two charges stemming from the incident outside the Heritage on Main Street restaurant, 309 West Main Street.

On February 18, 2017 at approximately 1:35 AM, officers responded to the area near Heritage on Main Street, which is in the city’s downtown, for a report of gunfire. Officers spoke with several people near the restaurant but two witnesses, an Afton woman and a Waynesboro woman both in their 20’s, came forward indicating they witnessed the incident and followed the suspect’s vehicle until they could get his license plate.

According to the witnesses, they were in the restaurant and began speaking with Brackett and two other men. Brackett, who had been drinking, got belligerent and began cursing at the women.

As the two witnesses were trying to leave in their vehicle, Brackett pulled his 2014 Nissan van behind their vehicle blocking their exit. The witnesses said Brackett cursed at them again and then women heard several shots from the van. Brackett drove off but the witnesses followed him and got his license plate.

Officers recovered four 45 caliber shell casings from the parking lot. No one was physically hurt nor was any damage found as a result of the shooting.

Using the information provided by the witnesses, officers and deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office went to Brackett’s residence located on Graystone Lane in Augusta County where they found the van and Brackett, who was intoxicated. He was arrested without incident at his residence.

The charges against Brackett are –

Intentionally Discharge a Firearm from a Motor Vehicle as to Create the Risk of Injury or Death (felony)

Willfully Discharge a Firearm on a Public Street (m)

Brackett was released on a $5,000 bond.