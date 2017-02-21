Batesville Market Set to Reopen as a Country Store

A country store that served a small town in Albemarle County for more than a century is about to re-open its doors with the start-up cash support from its own customers.

The Batesville Market still hosts musicians on Saturday nights, but the store closed more than a year ago. Now, the community is rallying behind a plan to get the market back in business.

Alex Struminger and his brother bought the 113 year old store in 2013. The market served locally-sourced food until shutting its doors last January.

“We can't compete with the big box stores on price or the broad assortment they're going to carry, so we have to find a different way to do it,” said Struminger.

Now Struminger is taking the market back to its roots as a country store - where shoppers can pick up groceries and supplies, and he's offering them a deal where they can donate start-up funds online in exchange for vouchers to spend in the store.

"We knew we were going to need a chunk of money to do this right, and I also knew I needed the support," said Struminger.

The Fundraising line is rising on a makeshift counter outside. So far, the community has contributed more than $33,000 toward a $60,000 goal.

Liz Shock is working with Struminger to reinvent the grocery store, sandwich shop, bar, and music hall before re-opening day in May.

“It is very extensive, yeah. We've been managing a lot of moving parts getting the store up and running. I think we have 2 months to go,” said Shock.

They're hoping the Batesville community buys-in to the market's new deal. The market is set to reopen on Batesville Day, on May 6.

