People Question Why Rep. Goodlatte Doesn't Attend Open Door Meetings

Staff members for Goodlatte taking questions from people at an open door event in Waynesboro

People at an open door event for Bob Goodlatte, some of whom questioned why the congressman wasn't there.

People hoping to speak directly with their congressman flooded the Waynesboro Public Library Tuesday.

The open door meeting was one of many opportunities for constituents to bring up their concerns to 6th District Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R).

Many of the people who attended the event had their comments and questions ready, but many of them were asking, “Where's Bob?”

"This wasn't a discussion. This is an, ‘I'm listening to your concerns and we will take it to Mr. Goodlatte,’” said Augusta County resident Melissa Druff.

"He hasn't had a public town hall meeting since the summer of 2013," said Jennifer Kitchen, creator of the SAW Action Facebook group.

Members of Goodlatte's staff took public comments down one by one.

Kitchen says, "We're concerned about policy being made right now under the new administration. We’re concerned about immigration reform. We’re concerned about things that are being done in a secretive manner."

"Like they said in there, where's Bob?" Druff said.

People at Tuesday's meeting hope the number who showed up now will encourage him to actually show up for a town hall in the future.

Goodlatte’s staff conducts open door meetings every month, except December.