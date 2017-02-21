Father, Caretaker Indicted on Child Abuse in Connection with Death of Baby

The cases against two adults charged in connection with a baby's death in Charlottesville will go to trial.

A Charlottesville grand jury indicted Marchella Alexander Sr. and Karen Barnes on a child abuse charge Tuesday, February 21.

It stems from an incident on August 22, 2016 where Charlottesville police found two-month-old Marchella Alexander, Jr. dead inside a port-a-crib at a home in the Friendship Court neighborhood.

Alexander Sr., the child’s father, and Barnes, the woman entrusted with the infant’s care while the child’s mother served a short jail sentence for driving on a suspended license, were both at the home when the infant was found dead.

At a preliminary hearing on February 3, it was revealed that according to a plan set by social workers, Barnes was not supposed to leave Alexander Sr., alone with the infant. Detectives say Alexander Sr. reported in recorded phone calls from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail that he may have held the infant while going to sleep the night of August 21, 2016 and "smothered" the child.

Alexander Sr. goes to trial on April 27.

Barnes will have a separate hearing later in February, but has a two day trial scheduled to start October 5.