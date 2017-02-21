Staunton Vice Mayor Hosts Race and Diversity Conversation

Over 150 people filled the chambers of Staunton City Council for a talk on race and diversity

Staunton Vice Mayor Ophie Kier says the issue of racism and prejudice can't be solved without an open conversation. Tuesday night, he opened up the floor for people to voice their concerns.

“We can't get past what's going on in this country if we're not open,” Kier said.

The vice mayor asked the question if society was better off than it was 50 years ago.

People walked up to the podium, some sharing their own experiences as victims of racism while another talked about being called a racist.

Susan Story is the Shelburne Middle School teacher who was recently in the news for asking African-American students to role play as slaves in her classroom.

She took the opportunity to apologize.

“I screwed up, I didn't understand,” Story said.

For others, the conversation was an invitation to step outside comfort zones and a call to action.

“You all have to understand that the people that we need to have in this discussion are the ones that aren't here,” said Mayor Carolyn Dull.

Kier is chairman of the Nominating Committee. He says he is actively seeking diversity that better represents Staunton to serve on boards and commissions.