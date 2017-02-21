Iraqi Student at PVCC Presents Talk on Life in Middle East

Some students in Albemarle County are learning about countries from across the globe.

PVCC student, Waqas Al Mulhim spoke about his home country, Iraq.

Al Mulhim immigrated to the United States in 2013 after leaving Iraq during the war to live in Syria and Jordan in 2005.

He spoke about Iraq's culture, food and even sports. He also spoke about his feelings on President Trump's immigration ban, targeting seven Muslim-majority countries.

"I was sad about that, especially. Its also affects a lot of people. And it also affected me, like if I want to go to visit my family there I can't come back," Al Mulhim said.

The PVCC International Club organized the event. It's hope is to have other students from different countries speak each month