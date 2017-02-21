Petition Seeks to Name Courthouse After Charlottesville Resident

Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Charlottesville (FILE)

A petition is circulating online to name the federal courthouse in Charlottesville after someone with ties to the city.

The petition comes as 5th District Representative Tom Garrett (R) introduced his first bill, which would name the courthouse after a late U.S. Supreme Court justice.

The freshman congressman introduced House Resolution 1019 on Monday, February 13. The resolution would designate the building as the Justice Antonin G. Scalia Federal Building and United States Courthouse.

The federal courthouse is one of the most prominent buildings in the area, formerly known as Vinegar Hill.

Vinegar Hill was a historically African-American community in Charlottesville, existing since the late 1800s. The area was razed in the 1960s, displacing many families and businesses.

The petition cites City Council's approval of a Vinegar Hill Park and efforts to recognize Charlottesville's racial history for the need to name the building after someone tied to the city's history.

The petition suggests several possible names for the courthouse, including: