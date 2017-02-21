McAuliffe Announces Funds to 62 Local Tourism Programs

Dozens of Virginia tourism programs will get a boost from new matching grants. Tuesday, Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) announced that more than $772,000 in matching grants have been awarded to 62 local tourism initiatives statewide.

The funds are part of incentives set up by the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

The greater Charlottesville and Shenandoah Valley areas will especially benefit from this investment. The Monticello Wine Trail, Tom Tom Founders Festival, and Starr Hill Brewery were included in grants.

"A lot of that money went to the Shenandoah Valley, to Charlottesville area, because of all the great assets you have - the wineries, the craft breweries, Monticello. I mean, people want to see, and just beautiful countryside, so we really want to lean in on the great assets that we have," McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe believes these investments will pay off in no time. His office says tourism dollars tend to provide a 7-to-1 return on investment in tax revenue.