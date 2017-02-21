Gov. McAuliffe Vetoes Bill Cutting Planned Parenthood Funding

Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe is vetoing a bill that would have defunded Planned Parenthood

House Bill 2264 from 24th District Delegate Ben Cline (R) would have prohibited the State Health Department from providing money to any entity that performs abortions that aren't covered by Medicaid. The money would have been redirected to other health clinics.

Planned Parenthood provides abortions, as well as cancer/STI screenings and other health services.

Cline’s bill passed the Virginia House of Delegates on a vote of 60-33, and the Senate 20-19. The delegate had introduced a similar measure last year, which was also ultimately vetoed by the governor.

One of McAuliffe’s campaign promises was that he would be a “brick wall” against limits on women's health care. Today his supporters say he's delivering on that vow.

"Let it be lost on no one why I am doing this veto in front of the Governor's Mansion today, because this Governor's Mansion is the brick wall to protect women's rights here in the commonwealth of Virginia," said McAuliffe before he vetoed HB 2264.

The governor was applauded Tuesday by fellow Democrats, supporters of abortion access and Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, who is also running to be McAuliffe's successor.

"None of these pieces of legislation are intended to make it safer for women. They're intended to shame our women, and that's wrong,” Northam said on HB 2264 and other bills he's disapproved of on the issue of abortion rights.

"We're disappointed that the governor continues to do the bidding of the abortion industry. They gave him nearly $2 million in his campaign, and he continues to pay them back," said Family Foundation of Virginia President Victoria Cobb.

Cobb says there's been a lot of misinformation about what the bill in question would do: “if you cared about the women of Virginia you would send this money instead of five centers in urban areas, you'd send it to 140 federally-qualified health centers in urban and rural areas that meet far more comprehensive needs of women," she said.

State lawmakers will hold a reconvened session, likely in April. At that time, the GOP-controlled General Assembly is scheduled to respond to McAuliffe's veto. They are not expected to have the votes to override governor’s action.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.