Heather Hill Announces Campaign for Charlottesville City Council

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A Democrat is officially throwing her name in the hat in hopes of winning a Charlottesville City Council seat.

Heather Hill made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library.

Her campaign will focus on safety,  infrastructure, and economic progress. She is also currently the president of the North Downtown Residents Association.

The two seats currently occupied by Kristen Szakos and Bob Fenwick are up for grabs this year.

