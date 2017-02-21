Crews Respond to House Fire in Lake Monticello Neighborhood

Crews are working to figure out what caused flames to break out at a home at Lake Monticello in Fluvanna County.

Firefighters from multiple counties were called out around 10:00 a.m. to the 30 block of Riverside Drive on Tuesday, February 21.

The Farley family says they saw it all happen from across the street.

"I was upstairs, I heard an explosion and I looked out the window, and it was so smoky I thought it was fogged," said Chris Farley.

Once they realized their neighbor's house was on fire, they rushed to call 911 and were told crews were already on the way.

“Most of the damage is high, and there's an extensive fire in the attic. We did an extensive, interior structural firefighting. Knocked it down rather quickly,” said Lake Monticello Fire Chief Richard Constantino.

Everybody did get out of the home safely, including some pets that were inside at the time.

"Water was an issue for a few minutes, but we overcome that and put the fire out," Constantino said.

Firefighters then worked to put out pockets of smoke that were still billowing from the roof.

They were also trying to get all the possessions they could out of the house and into the hands of the people who live there.