MACAA Holding Pop-Up Boutique, Open House in Charlottesville

Release from the Monticello Area Community Action Agency:



Charlottesville, VA February 19, 2017: Looking for some new clothes and want to give back to your community? Join the MACAA Board of Directors at the MACAA building in Charlottesville to shop their Pop-Up Boutique.



The Pop-Up Boutique will be held in conjunction with an open house, where the community can learn more about MACAA, its programs, its board, and its history.



Shopping at the boutique is a great way to find some new and new-to-you items while also supporting the great programs that MACAA runs for low-income members of our community. Items in the boutique include men’s and women’s clothing and small household goods.



MACAA serves the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, and Nelson. Since 1965, the agency has helped low-income community members by providing educational resources to help people navigate life’s challenges, creating more self-reliant and engaged members of our communities.



Please join us at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, February 24 and on Saturday, February 25 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the MACAA office in Charlottesville, located at 1025 Park Street. For further information, please contact Harriet Kaplan, Executive Director/Head Start Director at hkaplan@macaa.org or call (434) 295.3171, ext. 3044.