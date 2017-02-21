ABC Agents Want UVA Grad to Produce Documents in Lawsuit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - State liquor agents being sued by a University of Virginia graduate are asking a court to order the man to turn over documents.

The Daily Progress reports that (http://bit.ly/2l0hJXB ) two Virginia ABC agents say that Martese Johnson has failed to produce certain documents, including emails and texts about the 2015 incident. They say Johnson has also failed to answer certain questions relevant to the case.

Johnson sued the Virginia ABC, its director and three agents involved in his highly scrutinized arrest. ABC agents said Johnson, who is black, attempted to enter a bar with a fake ID.

Video of Johnson being pinned to the sidewalk by ABC agents was widely distributed. Johnson maintains his ID was valid and he wasn't intoxicated.

The ABC and one of the agents have been dismissed as defendants.

