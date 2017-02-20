Quantcast

Monday's High School Basketball Regional Playoff Scores

Posted: Updated:

BOYS BASKETBALL 
4A West
Regional Quarterfinal 
Loudoun Valley 84, Charlottesville 72

GIRLS BASKETBALL    
5A North
Regional First Round    
TJ-Alexandria 48, Albemarle 43
Wakefield 55, Orange County 31
    
4A West
Regional Quarterfinal    
Charlottesville 49, Freedom (South Riding) 43, OT

3A West
Regional First Round    
Western Albemarle 49, Liberty-Bedford 39

  • Monday's High School Basketball Regional Playoff ScoresMore>>

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.