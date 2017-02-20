Malcolm Brogdon's #15 Retired at UVA

Monday night was a special night at John Paul Jones arena as Virginia's Malcolm Brogdon was in attendance to have his number-15 retired at UVa.

Brogdon becomes only the eighth player ever to have his number retired at Virginia.

Before Monday's ceremony, Brogdon said, "Very emotional, if you know me I'm not a guy that shows my emotions often, but just because I don't cry doesn't mean its not touching me, doesn't mean its not special and important to me. I'm going to enjoy it fully. I'm glad my family is here, I'm glad a lot of people that helped me get here are here. It's definitely a special moment.

Brogdon left UVA last season ranking ninth on Virginia's all-time scoring list with 1,809 points. He played in 136 games, second-most ever by a UVA player.

Brogdon helped Virginia win two ACC regular season championships and one ACC Tournament title.

Brogdon says, "I think my overall experience was one of (at UVA) changing a culture, changing a program, learning how to win with a group of guys that's special and a group of coaches that were special." He adds, "winning a championship with Joe and Akil and those guys those seniors was awesome."

Brogdon is having an outstanding rookie season with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. He's averaging 9.4 points. He leads all NBA rookies in assists (4.2), steals and three-point percentage.