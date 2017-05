One of Waynesboro's largest employers, Lumos Networks, is being acquired by a global investment group.

Monday, the telecommunications company announced it's being acquired by EQT. The deal values Lumos at nearly $1 billion.

In a letter to its customers, Lumos says they will not see any difference in day-to-day business despite the ownership change.

The company says the deal will allow increased financial flexibility to meet growing bandwidth demands. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.