Gov. McAuliffe Airs Concerns of Trump Presidency's First Few Weeks

Governor Terry McAuliffe is airing some of his concerns about the new Republican administration in Washington, D.C.

McAuliffe says some potential decisions at the federal level could hurt Virginia's economy. He says if President Trump's proposal to convert Medicaid to block grants goes through, Virginia could lose hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds.

He's also concerned about the impact of a federal hiring freeze on Virginia's work force.

"I am concerned as I say about what's happening in Washington. You know the initial three weeks has not been great news for the commonwealth of Virginia," McAuliffe said.

The governor has been a top fundraiser and supporter of the Clintons.

He says he looks forward to meeting with Trump and new leaders in Washington. He heads up north later this week to lead the National Governors Association Conference.