18 UVA Basketball Loses 4th Straight, 54-48 to Miami in OT

The No. 18 Virginia basketball team fell 54-48 in overtime to Miami and lost its fourth straight game for the first time, since the 2009-10 season.

Miami freshman Bruce Brown hit a three-pointer with under 30 seconds left in overtime to put the Hurricanes up 50-48 and seal the game.

"A few things showed up that cost us," says UVa head coach Tony Bennett. "Hands were low when they shot some threes. Things that have cost us in the past, but it was there for the taking and we didn't, and they did. They made some tough plays. It was too bad. It doesn't take away from Malcolm's night. That was awesome and he's one of the special ones. It would have been nice to have a good feeling and celebrate what was a wonderful career for him and a special night."

Virginia's 19 first-half points matched the fewest in any half this year.

"I wish I knew. I wish I knew what was getting me out of rhythm, so I could fix it," says senior London Perrantes. "I just got to keep that in the back of my mind. Coach Bennett always says the sun is going to come up in the morning, so hopefully my shot comes up in the morning too."

Miami scored just 20 first-half points, which was the fewest in any half this season for the Hurricanes.

The loss dropped UVa to a record of 18-9, 8-7 in the ACC and 0-3 in overtime this season.

Junior Devon Hall led the 'Hoos with 15 points and scored in double figures for the 10th time in ACC play this year.

Isaiah Wilkins scored ten points and grabbed ten rebounds for his second career double-double.

Mamadi Diakite played a career high 25 minutes.