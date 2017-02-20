McAuliffe Vetoes Weapons Legislation, 'Tebow Bill'

Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe has vetoed legislation that would allow people to carry concealed switchblades and a bill that would allow home-schooled students to participate in public-school sports.

The governor announced the vetoes Monday. He also vetoed a bill that would lower the allowable age of conceal handgun permit holders from 21 to 18 for active duty military members and veterans.

McAuliffe vetoed a similar school sports bill last year, saying it would create an uneven playing field. The so-called "Tebow bill" is named for Tim Tebow, the former NFL quarterback who was home-schooled and allowed to play football for his local high school.

Though Republicans control both chambers of the General Assembly, they do not have enough votes to overturn McAuliffe's vetoes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Governor McAuliffe Vetoes Legislation on School Sports Eligibility: Today Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed House Bill 1578, which would open interscholastic programs in public schools to home-schooled students, without subjecting those students to the same academic or attendance standards as public school students. The Governor’s full veto statement is below: February 20, 2017 Pursuant to Article V, Section 6, of the Constitution of Virginia, I veto House Bill 1578, which prohibits public schools from joining any organization governing interscholastic programs that does not allow home-schooled students to participate. More than 300 public schools belong to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), an organization through which member schools have regulated interscholastic competition since 1913. Each year over 200,000 public school students, who satisfy the VHSL's 13 individual eligibility requirements, participate in one or more of the league's 27 sports and 11 academic activities. Allowing home-schooled students to participate in interscholastic competitions would disrupt the level playing field Virginia's public schools have developed over the past century. While the bill provides that home-schooled students must demonstrate evidence of progress in order to participate in interscholastic activities, the unique nature of their educational situation precludes conformity to the same standards. Virginia's public schools provide a complete package of scholastic offerings and access to extracurricular activities. Participation in athletic and academic competitions is a privilege for students who satisfy eligibility requirements. Opening participation in those competitions to individuals who are not required to satisfy the same criteria codifies academic inequality in interscholastic competition. Accordingly, I veto this bill. Sincerely, Terence R. McAuliffe

Governor McAuliffe Vetoes Bill Legalizing the Carrying of a Concealed Switchblade Knife: Governor Terry McAuliffe today vetoed legislation legalizing the carrying of a concealed switchblade knife. The bill also sought to legalize the sale of such knives. The Governor’s full veto statement is below: February 20, 2017 Pursuant to Article V, Section 6, of the Constitution of Virginia, I veto House Bill 1432, which legalizes the carrying of a concealed switchblade knife when it is carried for the purpose of engaging in a lawful profession or lawful recreational activity the performance of which is aided by the knife. This bill also legalizes the sale, bartering, giving or furnishing of switchblade knives. Virginia Code does not define “lawful profession” or “recreational activity.” This modification will create a burden on law enforcement to determine whether a person is engaged in a lawful profession or recreational activity. The enforcement of this law would be challenging at best. There is no compelling need to add to the list of weapons that can be lawfully concealed from public view and easily traded. Legalizing the concealed carry of switchblade knives would needlessly endanger the lives of Virginians. Furthermore, the laws of the United States prohibit the manufacture, transportation or distribution of switchblade knives. Accordingly, I veto this bill. Sincerely, Terence R. McAuliffe