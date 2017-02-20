Charlottesville Vietnam Memorial Group Fundraising for Park

The Charlottesville Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation is doing a fundraiser to do some alterations at the memorial in McIntire Park.

After the 50th rededication ceremony held last April, the foundation heard about two more soldiers who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. They decided they wanted to add more plaques for those who lost their lives.

The foundation is looking to raise $10,000 for this project.

Currently 26 plaques rest at the memorial in McIntire Park that includes one dedicated to a soldier who went missing in action. Each plaque tells a story about the soldier who lost his life, who they were, how they died, where they're buried, along with a picture of the person.

Foundation members found out about these two additional soldiers when relatives reached out to them on Facebook.

"These casualties are almost 50 years ago and to even find some photographs are really, really difficult and you have to dig and search and find anybody who knows somebody who remembers somebody. It's a tough situation but the staff that does this are all volunteers," said Jim Carpenter, a fund drive chair.

The foundation is looking for donations from the community to help raise money for the two new plaques and some construction to the site.

The soldiers honored at the memorial were from the Charlottesville-Albemarle area and were tied in with the University of Virginia’s ROTC program. In April, the foundation will hold the 51st rededication ceremony.