UVA Volunteers Donate Jeans to Shelter for Help in Emergency

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. That's exactly what students at the University of Virginia gave to the Shelter for Help in Emergency Monday.

Monday is the first day of “Celebrate Every Body Week.” Peer health educators at UVA are taking old jeans to donate to the shelter.

Volunteers say the purpose is to promote body positivity while doing something good.

"So the idea is that we want people to feel comfortable in their bodies and the clothes that they're wearing and we know that a lot of times you know clothes go out of style or maybe something doesn't fit anymore. So this is an opportunity to exchange your clothes and do something good," a volunteer said.

Those who donate receive a T-shirt and a water bottle. Last year, about 50 pairs of jeans were given to the shelter. They will continue to collect donations through the end of the week.