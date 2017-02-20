Virginia GOP House Speaker Howell Announces Retirement

One of the commonwealth’s most powerful elected officials is retiring.

Republican House Speaker William J. Howell confirmed Monday, February 20, that he will not seek reelection to the Virginia House of Delegates.

Howell, who represents the 28th District, was first elected to the House in 1987 and rose to be speaker nearly 15 years ago.

He took over the gavel at a tumultuous time in state politics: his predecessor, Vance Wilkins, resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal.

Howell is known for his success in blocking Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe's plans to expand Medicaid. He also helped former GOP Governor Bob McDonnell pass tax increases to pay for a transportation-funding overhaul.

The 73-year-old speaker has overseen the Republican Party strengthen its hold of the House of Delegates.

Howell said he's deeply grateful and honored to have served.

"I'm optimistic that this House, the oldest continuing representative lawmaking body in the universe, will continue to inspire and fulfill the enormous potential of Virginia's bright future," he said.

The speaker's position is tremendously influential in determining which bills advance or get killed, and committee assignments for lawmakers.

Howell, a devout Baptist, is also well-known for leading an early morning Bible study during session. He says his faith and family have helped him get through many tough decisions during his time in office.

House Majority Leader Kirk Cox is expected to be Howell's successor, though other Republicans may try to challenge him.

State delegates will select a new speaker next session.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.