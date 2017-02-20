Norris: CPC Left Out of Parking Deal Talks with Charlottesville and Hotel

The group that manages Charlottesville's two downtown parking garages says the city left it out of talks to strike a deal with the developer of the Landmark Hotel.

The Charlottesville City Council may approve an agreement that would have the city lease dozens of spaces from the Water Street Parking Garage for the new hotel for several years.

However, the Charlottesville Parking Center (CPC) claims the city never informed it about this potential deal. CPC General Manager Dave Norris says it only learned of the city's proposal for the Landmark Hotel by seeing it in the news last week.

The Water Street garage contains a total of 973 spots - though 893 of them are for the public - that are jointly managed by the CPC and the city. The center and the city are already involved in a months' long legal battle over parking rates at the garage.

Councilors are expected to review an agreement between Charlottesville and developer Dewberry Capital during a meeting Tuesday, February 21. The deal says the city will lease 75 parking spaces in the Water Street garage for the hotel for five years, starting when the Landmark receives its certificate of occupancy.

Norris says the garage can dedicate those spaces for the hotel, but the CPC needs to start figuring out now how many spaces will come out of the hourly or monthly parking pools.

"We will be happy to see the Landmark open its doors and are happy to be a part of making that happen. But, it can't be done unilaterally. We are partners in a joint venture at the garage. We jointly manage these parking spaces. You've got to plan ahead," he said.

Norris says the hotel deal will put pressure on an already-limited number of spaces. Just last week, an event at the Paramount Theater forced the Water Street Parking Garage to temporarily close to hourly parkers.

Norris also provided NBC29 with an update on the legal deadlock between the CPC and Charlottesville: he says that the city has agreed to go into mediation over the lawsuit. The city has yet to respond for comment.