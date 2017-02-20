Norris: CPC Left Out of Parking Deal Talks with Charlottesville and Hotel

Norris: CPC Left Out of Parking Deal Talks with Charlottesville and HotelPosted: Updated:
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Charlottesville Purchases Land to Help Improve Downtown Parking
The City of Charlottesville has a plan to tackle problem parking downtown, and it includes buying up land along Market Street.Full Story
CPC Offers New Water St. Parking Garage Proposals to Charlottesville
Monday, CPC Manager Dave Norris sent a letter to Charlottesville City Manager Maurice Jones and Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville Chairman George Benford.Full Story
CPC: New Letter Supports Case Against Charlottesville
The Charlottesville Parking Center (CPC) says a new letter proves it has the right to raise rates at the Water Street Parking Garage in Downtown Charlottesville.Full Story
CPC Rejects Charlottesville's $2.8M Offer for Control of Parking Garage
The Charlottesville Parking Center is rejecting City Hall's offer of $2.8 million for its stake in the Water Street Parking Garage. It says a settlement amount would be at least $8.9 million.Full Story
Updated: City Rejects Proposal Over Water Street Parking Garage
Charlottesville is not accepting a proposed settlement over the Water Street Parking Garage. The city says eminent domain is still an option.Full Story
Update: Charlottesville to Announce Parking Garage Decision Wednesday
City leaders met behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss the Water Street Parking Garage. Councilors are expected to announce a decision Wednesday afternoon.Full Story
CPC Offers Proposal Over Water Street Parking Garage
A new settlement offer could bring about an end to all the drama surrounding the Water Street Parking Garage in downtown Charlottesville.Full Story
Businesses Again Ask Charlottesville, CPC to Find Common Ground
A group representing businesses in Charlottesville is asking City Hall and the people running the Water Street Parking Garage to quickly find common ground.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council Approves Parking Department
Charlottesville City Council approved a measure to set up a new parking department to making parking downtown more efficient.Full Story
City Council Looks to Spend for Downtown Parking Department
Charlottesville City Council is looking to spend half-a-million dollars to set up a new parking department.Full Story
