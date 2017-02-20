UVA's Presidential Search Committee Holds First Meeting

The University of Virginia’s Presidential Search Committee held its first official meeting on Monday. The group gathered to find a new president after Teresa Sullivan announced she will be leaving the office in 2018.

In the open portion of the meeting, they discussed plans for a website and social media push in early March.

They then went to a closed session where they talked about the search process.

The six phase search process to select a new president is likely to span over the next year or so. The committee of 22 needs to find the school's ninth president before sitting president Teresa Sullivan's contract ends in 2018.

Committee members include representatives from the board of visitors, faculty, students and alumni. At this point, they are working on the organization and logistics of carrying out this search.

The meeting took place in the board room of the Rotunda finished around noon. The group's next meeting is March 8.