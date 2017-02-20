Robotic Surgery Pioneer Named Director of UVA Transplant Center

The University of Virginia Health System has a new director for its Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center.

Jose Oberholzer is a researcher and surgeon who has performed more than 1,000 transplant-related surgeries.

Oberholzer comes from the University of Illinois at Chicago and says UVA offered him the opportunity to help make it easier for all Virginians who need organ transplants, to receive one.

"How do we get somebody from Northern Virginia to Charlottesville to benefit from this? Or, how can you get somebody from a more rural area to even know that this exists and that option is there? So some are logistical issues, some are more scientific medical reasons. Sometimes the body tends to reject an organ," he said.

The new director is a native of Switzerland and is also a pioneer in robotic assisted surgery.