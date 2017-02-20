Authorities Investigate Shooting at Wintergreen Resort

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
A woman is undergoing hospital treatment following a shooting in the Wintergreen Resort area Sunday night.
Deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the area of Den Tree Lane around 8 p.m. Sunday, February 19.
Authorities have charged 77-year-old Aasgeir Korsnes of Wintergreen with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and shooting within an occupied dwelling.
According to authorities, the victim is in stable condition currently and is undergoing hospital treatment.
Korsnes is scheduled to be arraigned in Nelson General District Court on Wednesday, February 22. He is expected to appear via video conference from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.
Press Release from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office:
